RPP Infra Projects sizzles after order win

-
ALSO READ
RPP Infra Projects JV bags Rs 231.77 cr work order for Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor
RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 70.49% in the September 2020 quarter
RPP Infra Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shelter Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 205.56% in the September 2020 quarter
-
RPP Infra Projects rose 3.58% to Rs 69.50 after the company announced receipt of new work orders worth Rs 231.77 crore for Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Projects.The order has been awarded to the joint venture, RPP-RK (JV), where the company holds 60% of the shares and joint venture partner R.K. Infra Corp. holds 40%.
As decided by the joint venture, this work order will be executed by RPP Infra Projects subject to completion of formalities. The company has to execute these orders within 24 months.
With the above work order, the company is on way to have an order book of Rs 2,000 crore as on date.
RPP Infra Projects is one of India's fastest growing niche infrastructure players. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 70.5% to Rs 1.67 crore on a 33% fall in net sales to Rs 94 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU