L&T signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt for building data centre

Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Government to establish a data center at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

As part of the MoU, L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centers and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next 5 years. The company envisages to employ around 1100 people (600 direct and 500 indirect) in the project. The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support on a best-effort basis that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of Tamil Nadu.

L&T said it will establish hyperscale data centers at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end to end data center services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services.

Commenting on this occasion, S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of L&T said, "Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data center that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram."

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. The company's consolidated net profit fell 67.04% to Rs 1819.45 crore on 12.05% increase in net sales to Rs 34772.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of L&T were up 0.31% at Rs 1894.15 on BSE.

