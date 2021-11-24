Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 4.23%, S&P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.01%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 5.18% over last one month compared to 0.23% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 3.87% drop in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 4.23% today to trade at Rs 152.9. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 1.01% to quote at 279.22. The index is up 0.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 2.35% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 2.06% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 72.56 % over last one year compared to the 31.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 5.18% over last one month compared to 0.23% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 3.87% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 172.8 on 06 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 71.8 on 23 Nov 2020.

