Coal India to mull interim dividend on Nov. 29

Coal India said that its board will meet on Monday, 29 November 2021, to consider and approve payment of interim dividend for 2021-22.

The company has fixed Tuesday, 7 December 2021, as the 'record date' for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2021- 22.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

The state-run coal miner's posted a 0.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,932.73 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2,951.6 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 9.3% YoY to Rs 21,292.5 crore during the period under review.

The scrip rose 0.61% to currently trade at Rs 157.15 on the BSE.

