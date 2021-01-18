L&T Technology Services recognized as Leader in Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services study

-
L&T Technology Services announced that it has been rated as a 'Leader' in new technologies critical for products and services transformation and also placed in the Leadership Zone across major ER&D Services' sectors in the Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services study for the fourth consecutive year. LTTS continued to hold the top leadership position in the pure play ER&D Services category in the Zinnov Zones assessments.
In its latest industry rankings, Zinnov positioned L&T Technology Services as an Expansive and Established engineering partner with deep domain competencies in overall ER&D services.
LTTS has been rated in the Leadership Zone across verticals such as Automotive, Aerospace, Telecom, Semiconductors, Medical Devices and Industrial Products.
Technologies including Digital Engineering, AI, Machine Learning, Industrial IoT, OTT and the Digital Thread are being widely adopted by customers across major industries in new product development. LTTS offers an extensive portfolio of engineering services that help enterprises unlock value across the product development lifecycle. The Company has been consistently investing in digital technologies and building new capabilities and infrastructure to support its international clientele.
