Indian Hume Pipe Company receives LoA for water supply project in Kanpur division in U.P.

Indian Hume Pipe Company has received revised Letter of Acceptance from State Water & Sanitation Mission, Lucknow, Government of Uttar Pradesh (SWSM) for Water Supply Schemes in various villages of "Kanpur Division" in Uttar Pradesh.

The project areas of Kanpur Division are Auraiya, Etawah, Farukhabad, Kanpur Rural, Kanpur Urban and Kannauj Districts and the value of Work order will be about Rs.400 crore which is as per the minimum amount of Tender.

However work order value will be determined after submission of Detail Project reports by the Company to the SWSM from list of villages to be provided by them.

