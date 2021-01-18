Praxis Home Retail allots 27.50 lakh equity shares to Future Corporate Resources

-
On conversion of CCDsPraxis Home Retail has allotted 27,50,000 Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up pursuant to the conversion of 2915 CCDs held by Future Corporate Resources (FCRPL) out of 4320 CCDs o/s out of the total 7500 CCDs allotted to FCRPL on 12 December 2019.
Further, post allotment of the aforesaid Equity Shares, the shareholding of FCRPL now stands at 17432558 aggregating to 57.38% of the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company.
Further, the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.151916040/- comprising of 30383208 Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up.
