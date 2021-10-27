Lakshmi Machine Works soars after stellar Q2 performance

-
Lakshmi Machine Works jumped 7.40% to Rs 9262.10 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 43.52 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 6.90 crore in Q2 FY21.
Revenue from operations increased by 102.6% to Rs 803.07 crore in the second quarter from Rs 396.34 crore recorded in the same period last year.
On the segmental front, revenue from Textile Machinery Division was Rs 604.63 crore (up 108.6% YoY), Machine Tool & Foundry Division revenue was Rs 212.57 crore (up 98.9% YoY) and Advanced Technology Centre revenue was Rs 9.20 crore (up 1.7% YoY) in the quarter ended 30 September 2021.
The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 65.80 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 8.55 crore in Q2 FY21.
Lakshmi Machine Works is a leading textile machinery manufacturer in India and one among the three in the world to produce the entire range of spinning machinery.
