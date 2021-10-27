Venus Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Goldiam International Ltd, KDDL Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd and TCI Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 October 2021.

Venus Remedies Ltd soared 14.81% to Rs 576.8 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 51704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26754 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd surged 11.89% to Rs 1102.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15269 shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd spiked 11.47% to Rs 524.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5602 shares in the past one month.

The Anup Engineering Ltd spurt 10.91% to Rs 1064.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2259 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd gained 10.58% to Rs 5.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4441 shares in the past one month.

