Transport Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and eClerx Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 October 2021.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd spiked 15.05% to Rs 671 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 92245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29721 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd surged 13.58% to Rs 192.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89938 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd soared 12.72% to Rs 203.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd gained 9.90% to Rs 397.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37086 shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd spurt 9.30% to Rs 2235.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7757 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5311 shares in the past one month.

