Larsen & Toubro awarded new contract

For its various businesses

Larsen & Toubro announced that it has secured orders from prestigious clients for various businesses.

Metallurgical & Material Handling Business: Metallurgical and Material Handling (MMH) business has received orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market, add on orders from an overseas package and product supply orders from various customers.

Power Transmission & Distribution Business: L&T's Power Transmission & Distribution Business has won an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) Contract to construct a 500kV Transmission Line in Malaysia that comes at the heels of the successful completion of a similar 500kV project in West Malaysia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)