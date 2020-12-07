Larsen & Toubro InfoTech forges strategic partnership with UAE based Injazat

Larsen & Toubro InfoTech has entered into a strategic partnership with Injazat, the UAE-based leader in digital transformation, to implement its new best-shore service delivery model that is set to redefine a new era in regional digital leadership.

This partnership will see Injazat add considerable depth to its digital innovation ecosystem and customer centric approach.

The new service delivery model implemented in partnership with LTI, will provide Injazat's customers with a hybrid of delivery approaches including onshore, best-shore, and cloud, and will further advance Injazat's wider digital delivery ecosystem. The partnership builds on the ongoing relationship between the two companies and consolidates Injazat's position as the premier multi-cloud service provider in the region, with its InCloud offering.

