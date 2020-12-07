Tata Consumer Products divests MAP Coffee business in Australia

Tata Consumer Products continually evaluates its businesses across geographies in line with its strategy and business objectives.

As a result of this process, the Company has decided to divest its MAP Out of Home coffee business in Australia to Buccheri Group Pty Ltd, a Boutique Coffee manufacturer established in Australia in 2007, and led by Santo Buccheri and his family. This divestment does not impact Tata Consumer Products' existing branded tea business in Australia.

