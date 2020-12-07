Tata Consumer Products divests MAP Coffee business in Australia

Tata Consumer Products continually evaluates its businesses across geographies in line with its strategy and business objectives.
As a result of this process, the Company has decided to divest its MAP Out of Home coffee business in Australia to Buccheri Group Pty Ltd, a Boutique Coffee manufacturer established in Australia in 2007, and led by Santo Buccheri and his family. This divestment does not impact Tata Consumer Products' existing branded tea business in Australia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU