Larsen & Toubro Infotech launches data-to-decisions suite - Fosfor

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro Infotech completes acquisition of Cuelogic Technologies
Wipro partners with DataRobot to deliver Augmented Intelligence
LTI enters into strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services
LTI recognized as Global Innovation Partner of the Year
LTI expands strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services
-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech today launched Fosfor, the Data-to-Decisions Product Suite.
Fosfor helps businesses monetize data at speed and scale by providing best-in-class capabilities. The Fosfor suite of products has extensive set of go-to-market and technology partnerships with leading cloud companies and has been recognized by leading industry analysts.
The Fosfor suite consists of five products:
- Spectra - a comprehensive DataOps product enabling the fastest way to harness data; - Optic - an autonomous data fabric product to facilitate discovery-to-consumption data journeys; - Refract - a data science and MLOps product automating operations across entire lifecycle; - Aspect - a no-code, unstructured data processing product; and - Lumin - an augmented analytics product that provides a search-like interface for all types of insights.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU