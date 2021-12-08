Larsen & Toubro Infotech launches data-to-decisions suite - Fosfor

Larsen & Toubro Infotech today launched Fosfor, the Data-to-Decisions Product Suite.

Fosfor helps businesses monetize data at speed and scale by providing best-in-class capabilities. The Fosfor suite of products has extensive set of go-to-market and technology partnerships with leading cloud companies and has been recognized by leading industry analysts.

The Fosfor suite consists of five products:

- Spectra - a comprehensive DataOps product enabling the fastest way to harness data; - Optic - an autonomous data fabric product to facilitate discovery-to-consumption data journeys; - Refract - a data science and MLOps product automating operations across entire lifecycle; - Aspect - a no-code, unstructured data processing product; and - Lumin - an augmented analytics product that provides a search-like interface for all types of insights.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)