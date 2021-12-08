Jindal Steel & Power achieves steel production of 6.74 lakh tonnes in Nov'21

-
-
Jindal Steel & Power continues to post robust production growth in November 2021.
Steel production increased by 10 % Y-o-Y to 6.74 lakh tonnes as compared to 6.14 lakh tonnes of steel production in the previous year.
JSPL's November 2021 Steel sales were lower by 5% Y-o-Y at 5.39 lakh tonnes due to non-availability of Indian Railway rakes on demand.
