JSW steel achieves crude steel production of 14.60 lakh tonnes in Nov'21

JSW Steel's crude steel production for month of November 2021 stood at 14.60 lakh tonnes compared to 13.32 lakh tonnes in November 2020, recording a growth of 10%.

On sequential basis, the company's crude steel production rose a mere 2%.

The production of flat rolled products stood at 9.99 lakh tonnes, higher by 4% compared to November 2020 and lower by 4% compared to October 2021.

The production of long rolled products stood at 3.32 lakh tonnes, higher by 13% compared to November 2020 and lower by 1% compared to October 2021.

