Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd up for third consecutive session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1972.05, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 10360.8. The Sensex is at 35126.45, up 0.47%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has gained around 7.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14768, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

