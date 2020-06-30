Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JUST IN
Emami Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2020.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd surged 13.94% to Rs 343.6 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18971 shares in the past one month.

Emami Ltd spiked 8.61% to Rs 223.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45835 shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd soared 6.41% to Rs 219. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd gained 5.76% to Rs 601.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18849 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd jumped 4.94% to Rs 62.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 12:00 IST

