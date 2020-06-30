Mayur Uniquoters Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Banaras Beads Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd and Talbros Automotive Components Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2020.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 207.9 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3569 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 46.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3412 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd soared 19.86% to Rs 33.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4445 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd advanced 14.19% to Rs 33. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6090 shares in the past one month.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd added 13.12% to Rs 113.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7422 shares in the past one month.

