Larsen & Toubro secures new orders

Larsen & Toubro announced that its construction arm, L&T construction has secured order in India and abroad for its various businesses.
Power Transmission & Distribution: The Power Transmission a Distribution Business has won an order to construct a 220kV Transmission Line associated with system strengthening in the Ladakh region. The design and execution of this system involves traversing avalanche prone, hilly terrains and ice loading of conductors. Another turnkey order has been received for urban power distribution in Ayodhya city under the Integrated Power Development Scheme. In Dubai city, an order to design, supply, construct, install, test, and commission a 132/11kV substation with associated cable works has been received. Additionally, two transmission line packages have been secured in Africa. A package involving supply and construction of a new Gas Insulated Substation and associated substation extensions has been won in Thailand.
These works will enhance the transmission system security and support the rising demand for electricity in the upper northern parts of the country.
Buildings & Factories: The Factories business has secured a prestigious order from a leading cement manufacturer in India to construct a 1.8 MTPA Grinding Unit in Dolvi, Maharashtra. The scope involves Civil, Mechanical and Equipment Installation works.
According to the company's classification of projects, theses orders range in value of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.
