Rites awarded for 'Best Growth Performance' in Engineering Projects/ Capital Goods category

-
ALSO READ
Sayaji Hotels receives revision in long term ratings from ICRA
UPL receives upgrade in credit outlook from Fitch
Oil India receives affirmation in issuer ratings and senior unsecured bond ratings
India Ratings assigns Jubilant Ingrevia 'IND AA' rating
Orient Paper & Industries receives revision in outlook for credit ratings
-
By Dun & BradstreetRites has been conferred Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Award 2021 for 'Best Growth Performance' in the Engineering Projects/Capital Goods category.
The award, presented by Dun & Bradstreet, the world's leading provider of B2B data, insights and AI-driven platforms, recognises RITES' efforts in facilitating creation of transport infrastructure and its well-diversified business model.
Also, RITES has been profiled in 21st edition of 'India's Top-500 Companies' on the basis of total income, net profit and return in net worth etc. These companies across 50 sectors have grown faster than the Indian economy over the past 20 years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU