Rites awarded for 'Best Growth Performance' in Engineering Projects/ Capital Goods category

By Dun & Bradstreet

Rites has been conferred Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Award 2021 for 'Best Growth Performance' in the Engineering Projects/Capital Goods category.

The award, presented by Dun & Bradstreet, the world's leading provider of B2B data, insights and AI-driven platforms, recognises RITES' efforts in facilitating creation of transport infrastructure and its well-diversified business model.

Also, RITES has been profiled in 21st edition of 'India's Top-500 Companies' on the basis of total income, net profit and return in net worth etc. These companies across 50 sectors have grown faster than the Indian economy over the past 20 years.

