Larsen & Toubro secures new orders

Larsen & Toubro announced that the company has secured significant orders valued in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore across two of its businesses in India.

These include -

Under metallurgical & material handling business, the company bagged an EPC order for 12 MTPA Dry Circuit Systems on a turnkey basis for a Screening Plant (SP-III) from NMDC at their Kirandul Complex, Chhattisgarh. It also secured new orders for its Products Business in the mining sector and add on orders from its existing customers.

The company also bagged a prestigious order from DRDO to construct their Flight Control System Facility at ADE, Bengaluru under its buildings and factories business segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)