Larsen & Toubro secures new orders

Larsen & Toubro announced that the company has secured significant orders valued in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore across two of its businesses in India.
These include -
Under metallurgical & material handling business, the company bagged an EPC order for 12 MTPA Dry Circuit Systems on a turnkey basis for a Screening Plant (SP-III) from NMDC at their Kirandul Complex, Chhattisgarh. It also secured new orders for its Products Business in the mining sector and add on orders from its existing customers.
The company also bagged a prestigious order from DRDO to construct their Flight Control System Facility at ADE, Bengaluru under its buildings and factories business segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU