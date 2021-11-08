Vedanta exclusively owns brand 'Cairn'

Reiterates disengagement from Cairn Energy

Vedanta (Cairn Oil & Gas, a division of Vedanta) reiterates that it is a separate entity with no connection to Cairn Energy PLC. Cairn Energy PLC, the Scottish oil and gas exploration company that is also commonly referred to as Cairn Energy, will discontinue the use of the brand name 'Cairn' as part of its corporate identity by December 2021. The brand 'Cairn' is exclusively owned by Vedanta.

After being taken over by the Vedanta Group, the company, Cairn India , disassociated itself from Cairn Energy PLC, the former having no association with Cairn Energy PLC and with both companies being separate legal entities with different promoters/shareholders. Cairn India was later merged into Vedanta in 2017.

As the two entities are separate, Cairn Oil and Gas, formerly known as Cairn India, does not have anything to do with the Cairn Energy PLC's retrospective tax dispute case.

