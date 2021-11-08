Olectra Greentech bags Rs 140 cr order for electric buses

Olectra Greentech announced that the consortium of the company and Evey Trans (EVEY) has received Letter of Award worth Rs 140 crore from one of the State Transport Corporations for 100 Electric Buses under FAME-II scheme of Government of India.

With these, total order book of Olectra for electric buses against above and earlier orders are around 1450 electric buses.

