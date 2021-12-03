Larsen & Toubro to distribute Kemroc products in India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Kemroc, a global manufacturer of attachments for excavators and backhoe loaders, have entered into a distribution agreement that will facilitate Kemroc products to be distributed and promoted in the Indian market by L&T.

The agreement covers Kemroc-developed special attachments including its patented EK series of Chain Cutters.

These chain cutters are a game changer in rock trenching and are well accepted across the world, including India.

This strategic partnership will enable L&T to expand its product offerings and provide comprehensive solutions to customers in the construction industry in India. L&T already offers special attachments such as Crusher Bucket, Rock Breakers, Quick Couplers, Demolition Tools and Piling Solutions with tie-ups from international brands such as Komatsu, Sandvik and Movax.

L&T team received an initial order for Kemroc KRL110 Pile Cutter attachment for job-work for IOCL site at Paradip, Odisha.

