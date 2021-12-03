Delta Corp update on investment in newly incorporated WSPL Containers

-
Delta Corp announced that Waterways Shipyard (WSPL) (an associate company of the Company), has agreed to subscribe to 50% of the paid-up equity share capital of WSPL Containers (WCPL).
25% of the paid up equity share capital of WCPL is proposed to be subscribed by Jaydev Mody, part of the promoter group of the Company.
WCPL was incorporated on 30 November 2021 with the intention to carry on container manufacturing business.
