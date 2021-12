Board of Capital India Finance approves divestment of stake in wholly owned subsidiaries

At meeting held on 02 December 2021

The Board of Capital India Finance at its meeting held on 02 December 2021 has approved the proposal to divest the entire shareholding in Kuants Wealth (formerly CIFL Investment Adviser) ("Kuants"), Capital India Wealth Management ("CIWMPL") and CIFL Holdings ("CIFLHPL"). wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company to Capital India Corp LLP, a promoter entity of the Company.

Consequent to the completion of the aforesaid divestment, Kuants, CIWMPL and CIFLHPL shall ceased to be wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)