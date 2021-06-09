Lasa Supergenerics launches new product - Oxyclozanide

Lasa Supergenerics has introduced another product - Oxyclozanide to its portfolio of product.

Oxyclozanide is an anthelmintic. It is used in the treatment and control of fascioliasis a topical worm infection in ruminants mainly domestic animals such as cattle (especially buffalos in farm), sheep, and goats. For this, the Company is setting up capacity in a brown field expansion at its Chiplun unit.

The total capacity would be 250 MT and The Company is committed to funding the required Capex through internal accruals. The production would start from August 2021.

The product is in huge demand and the management is confident of having a strong order book from the time production commences. The Company already has export approvals for several regions. Oxyclozanide would also be exported to these regions.

