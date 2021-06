TCS positioned as Leader in SAP S/4HANA Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for SAP S/4HANA Services.

According to the report, TCS has invested in establishing a strong partner ecosystem of cloud vendors and technology partners, which helps in bringing client-specific solutions. It goes on to say that TCS has good proof points in driving complex implementations leveraging the digital core capabilities of S/4HANA across enterprise line of business functions. TCS' intellectual property (IP) tools and accelerators that expedite time-to-market for its clients across the entire services value chain, were highlighted as key strengths.

