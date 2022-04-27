Lasa Supergenerics rises on securing orders worth Rs 50 crore

-
Lasa Supergenerics advanced 3.63% to Rs 60 after the company announced the receipt of new orders worth Rs 50 crore from 5 customers.
Dr. Omkar Herlekar, chairman & managing director, Lasa Supergenerics, said: "We are looking forward to receive such bulk orders from overseas customers in near future.
Moreover, we are working in making all our products fully backward integrated which shall boost return on capital of the company, we shall continue to remain committed to growth."
Lasa Supergenerics is a vertically integrated group spanning the entire veterinary, animal, and human healthcare value chain-from discovery to delivery, with established credentials in research, manufacturing, and global marketing.
The company's net profit surged to Rs 12.28 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 3.79 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue from operations increased by 31% YoY to Rs 51.21 crore during the quarter.
