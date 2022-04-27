IIFL Securities records 2% YoY growth in Q4 PAT

IIFL Securities reported 2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.9 crore on a 46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 346.8 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Total expenses in Q4 FY22 were Rs 256.6 crore, higher by 56% as compared with Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax was Rs 105.5 crore in the fourth quarter, up by 15% from Rs 91.6 crore recorded in the same period last year. Provision for tax during the period under review was Rs 26.6 crore (up 86% YoY).

IIFL Securities recorded 39% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 305.9 crore on a 56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,232.3 crore in FY22 over FY21.

R. Venkataraman, managing director, commented on the financial results: All our business segments have performed exceptionally well during the year. Our investment banking segment has posted an all-time high revenue of Rs 150 crore for the full year.

We have made significant investments in technology and added manpower during the year. Our customer acquisition has been robust and we expect the same to continue.

IIFL Securities, along with its subsidiaries, offers advisory and broking services, financial products distribution, institutional research and investment banking services.

The scrip slumped 7.22% to currently trade at Rs 93.75 on the BSE.

The counter witnessed some bit of profit booking. The stock had advanced 10.90% in the past three sessions.

