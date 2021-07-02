Laurus Labs receives DRDO licence to manufacture 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose

Laurus Labs announced that it has received the licence from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG). 2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for use on COVID-19 patients in the country.

Laurus Labs has already applied with CDSCO for emergency use authorization (EUA) for 2DG.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)