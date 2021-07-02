Jindal Stainless (Hisar) receives ratings upgrade from CARE Ratings

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded the long-term bank facilities of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) to 'CARE A+'.

The rating for short-term bank facilities of the Company has also been upgraded to 'CARE A1+'.

Previous ratings assigned to JSHL by CARE in January 2021 were CARE A- and CARE A2+ respectively.

The rating upgrade comes on the back of robust operational and financial performance exhibited by JSHL in FY21. This includes JSHL's long track record of successful operations, higher-than-envisaged sales realizations and margins, and its expertise in value-added products.

