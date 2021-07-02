Adani Ports records 83% growth in June handled cargo volumes

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced its operational performance for month of June as under:

(i) In the month of June, 2021, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 25.54 MMT thus registering a growth of 83% on Year on Year basis.

(ii) During the first quarter of FY22, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 75.69 MMT thus registering a growth of 83% on Year on Year basis.

(iii) In the container segment, in June, 2021, APSEZ handled volume of 0.67 Mn TEUs thus registering a growth of 48% on Year on Year basis.

(iv) In the container segment, in the first quarter of FY22, APSEZ handled volume of 2.08 Mn TEU's thus registering a growth of 69% on Year on Year basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)