Adani Ports records 83% growth in June handled cargo volumes

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced its operational performance for month of June as under:
(i) In the month of June, 2021, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 25.54 MMT thus registering a growth of 83% on Year on Year basis.
(ii) During the first quarter of FY22, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 75.69 MMT thus registering a growth of 83% on Year on Year basis.
(iii) In the container segment, in June, 2021, APSEZ handled volume of 0.67 Mn TEUs thus registering a growth of 48% on Year on Year basis.
(iv) In the container segment, in the first quarter of FY22, APSEZ handled volume of 2.08 Mn TEU's thus registering a growth of 69% on Year on Year basis.
