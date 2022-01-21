Laurus Labs signs agreement with MPP to manufacture Molnupiravir

-
ALSO READ
Lupin launches Molnupiravir for the COVID-19 treatment in India
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to launch Molnupiravir 200 mg in India
Biocon subsiary, Biocon Biologics' partner Viatris wins favourable order from U.S. court
Natco Pharma signs license agreement with Medicines Patent Pool, Switzerland
Bhagiradha Chemicals bags Indian patent
-
The biotech company signed an agreement with MPP (Medicine Patient Pool) for the manufacturing of the oral COVID-19 antiviral medication Molnupiravir.
Commenting on the development, Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Laurus Labs, said, "We are happy to sign an agreement to manufacture the oral COVID-19 antirviral medication, which is an urgent need of the hour, this is one of the most critical step towards fighting the pandemic and we are happy to contribute to the mission."
The pharma company's consolidated net profit fell 16.7% to Rs 201.90 crore on 5.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,203.48 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Shares of Laurus Labs rose 0.58% to Rs 488.25 on BSE. Laurus Labs is a fully integrated pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, with a leadership position in generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and a major focus on anti-retroviral, Hepatitis C, and oncology drugs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU