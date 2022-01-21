Persistent Systems Q3 PAT rises 9% QoQ to Rs 176 cr

On a consolidated basis, the IT company's net profit rose 9.1% to Rs 176.39 crore on 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1491.71 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021.

Persistent Systems' net profit rose 45.9% and revenue from operations rose 38.7% in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

EBITDA stood at Rs 251.08 crore in Q3 December 2021, a growth of 11.9% QoQ and a rise of 37.6% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 16.8% in Q3 December 2021.

In dollar terms, revenue was reported at $199.12 million last quarter, up 9.2% and up 36.2% YoY.

The order booking for the quarter ended on 31 December 2021 was at $334.3 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and at $291.3 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year 2021-2022.

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent Systems "We are proud to announce another quarter of exceptional performance, with 36.2% year-over-year growth. This sustained momentum is a result of our strong capabilities in designing and engineering new digital experiences, revenue streams, and business models for our clients.

And finally, we welcomed Avani Davda to Persistent's board of directors and continued to add new seasoned executives to our leadership team. In addition, we onboarded the first member to the Persistent Advisor Network, Werner Boeing, former Roche Diagnostics CIO."

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization.

Shares of Persistent Systems rose 0.46% to Rs 4257.95 on the BSE.

