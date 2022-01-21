Persistent Systems Q3 PAT rises 9% QoQ to Rs 176 cr

-
ALSO READ
Poonawalla Fincorp intimates of termination of investment agreement with LeapFrog
Poonawalla Fincorp director resigns
Poonawalla Fincorp strengthens its leadership team
Poonawalla Fincorp slumps after Sebi bars MD, seven others for insider trading
Poonawalla Fincorp tumbles after MD Abhay Bhutada resigns
-
On a consolidated basis, the IT company's net profit rose 9.1% to Rs 176.39 crore on 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1491.71 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021.Persistent Systems' net profit rose 45.9% and revenue from operations rose 38.7% in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
EBITDA stood at Rs 251.08 crore in Q3 December 2021, a growth of 11.9% QoQ and a rise of 37.6% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 16.8% in Q3 December 2021.
In dollar terms, revenue was reported at $199.12 million last quarter, up 9.2% and up 36.2% YoY.
The order booking for the quarter ended on 31 December 2021 was at $334.3 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and at $291.3 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).
The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year 2021-2022.
Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent Systems "We are proud to announce another quarter of exceptional performance, with 36.2% year-over-year growth. This sustained momentum is a result of our strong capabilities in designing and engineering new digital experiences, revenue streams, and business models for our clients.
And finally, we welcomed Avani Davda to Persistent's board of directors and continued to add new seasoned executives to our leadership team. In addition, we onboarded the first member to the Persistent Advisor Network, Werner Boeing, former Roche Diagnostics CIO."
Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization.
Shares of Persistent Systems rose 0.46% to Rs 4257.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU