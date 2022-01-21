Data Patterns gains after bagging order from DRDO

-
ALSO READ
Data Patterns (India) IPO subscribed 3.30 times
Data Patterns (India) IPO ends with robust subscription
Bharat Electronics bags export order from Airbus Defence and Space
Sony Launches XAV-AX8100 New in-car Media Receiver for Upgraded Connectivity and Navigation Experience
Bharat Electronics bags order worth Rs 2,400 cr from Hindustan Aeronautics
-
Data Patterns (India) rose 0.89% to Rs 790.75 after the company announced that it has received a development order of Rs 27 crore from Defence Research and Development Organisation for wide band RF front end units for electronic warfare receivers.Data Patterns said that the new program allows wide band EW receivers to be configured for naval, land and aerial platforms. The wide band RF front ends allow faster scanning of enemy emitters to enable better electronic intelligence with enhanced detection and avoidance. The specifications not only allow faster scan rate but also better dynamic range providing better detection, the company said in a press release.
Data Patterns further said that the contract enhances its leadership in home grown EW market with EW products comparable to international specifications.
Data Patterns (India) is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry.
The stock entered bourses on 24 December 2021. The scrip was listed at Rs 864, representing a premium of 47.69% to the issue price of Rs 585 per share. The initial public offer (IPO) of Data Patterns (India) received bids for 84,89,85,725 shares as against 70,97,285 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 119.62 times.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 23.21 crore and sales of Rs 96.45 crore for the six months ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU