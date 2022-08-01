Linde to set up Air Separation Unit for JSL's expansion project in Odisha

Linde India has today signed a long-term agreement with Jindal Stainless (JSL) for setting up of a 1,450 tonnes per day new Air Separation Unit (ASU) to meet industrial gases requirement for JSL's expansion project at Kalinganagar in Odisha.

Pursuant to the long-term agreement, Linde India will design, build, operate and maintain the ASU facility at Kalinganagar Industrial Estate, Odisha, one of India's key steel clusters.

The new ASU will supply to JSL 1,450 tonnes per day of Oxygen, 1,800 tonnes per day of Nitrogen and 64 tonnes per day of Argon and will have additional capacity to cater to demand in the merchant market.

