Infosys opens NSW Living Lab in Sydney

The announcement was made during the Premier of New South Wales, Dominic Perrottet's visit to Infosys headquarters in Bengaluru, India. The Premier toured the expansive 81-acre Infosys Bengaluru Campus, and immersed in digital experiences in the Infosys Bengaluru Living Lab.
This included the Cybersecurity Command Centre, SUPRAP, Metaverse Foundry and Digital Twin experiences.
This NSW Living Lab is a 160 sqm co-creation space in Infosys' new Sydney office, which spans 2,030 sqm over two storeys at 100 Arthur Street in North Sydney. It will bring together Infosys' digital ecosystem including clients, partners, start-ups, academia and government to inspire and nurture innovative digital solutions. The launch of the Sydney Living Lab closely follows that of the Melbourne Living Lab, which was unveiled in April this year.
