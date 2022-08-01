Intellects' iGCB forges strategic partnership with VMware

-
To accelerate digital transformation for financial insititutions across the globeIntellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB) announced a strategic partnership with VMware to accelerate the shift to digital for financial institutions across the globe. iGCB's state-of-the-art platforms are built as comprehensive and contextual fully integrated digital banking solutions for Central, Retail and Corporate banks. It is built on a cloud native and micro-services-based architecture empowering banks to move from fragmented digital activities to a reimagined (holistic) modernization strategy. The partnership and establishment of a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE), is a joint vision by iGCB and VMware to make cloud-based services more accessible and quicker for banks to drive their digital transformation.
