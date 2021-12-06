Lloyds Metal spurts on extension of mining lease

Lloyds Metals and Energy hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 83.60 after the mining lease granted to the company for iron ore mines in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra has been extended up till 2 May 2057.Lloyds Metals and Energy informed that its mining lease for iron ore mine over an area of 348.09 ha. in Surjagad (Wooria Hill), Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra is extended for 30 years till 2 May 2057.
The mining lease deed for Surjagarh iron ore mine (Wooria Hills) was first executed on 3 May 2007 for 20 years.
Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy declined 80.86% to Rs 0.31 crore on 36.12% rise in net sales to Rs 100.32 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Lloyds Metals and Energy is engaged in the manufacturing of sponge iron and steel, and generation/distribution of power.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU