Lloyds Metal spurts on extension of mining lease

Lloyds Metals and Energy hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 83.60 after the mining lease granted to the company for iron ore mines in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra has been extended up till 2 May 2057.

Lloyds Metals and Energy informed that its mining lease for iron ore mine over an area of 348.09 ha. in Surjagad (Wooria Hill), Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra is extended for 30 years till 2 May 2057.

The mining lease deed for Surjagarh iron ore mine (Wooria Hills) was first executed on 3 May 2007 for 20 years.

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy declined 80.86% to Rs 0.31 crore on 36.12% rise in net sales to Rs 100.32 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Lloyds Metals and Energy is engaged in the manufacturing of sponge iron and steel, and generation/distribution of power.

