Long Term Strategy Needed To Reduce Vulnerability Of India's Farming Community

India needs to develop long-term strategy to reduce vulnerability of farming community, noted A K Singh, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in a latest speech. He highlighted the need to have a long-term strategy that would reduce the vulnerability of the farming community and accelerate agriculture development. Speaking at the 'National Conference on Agriculture Extension' organized by FICCI, Singh said that public and private sector should come together to facilitate the adoption of efficient agriculture extension system for a robust agricultural growth.
He also highlighted the need for a focused and strategically designed policy reforms that would increase the outreach for extension agents to large number of agriculture population. Although Public Private Partnership (PPP) models do exist in agri extension, Singh opined that PPP can still be explored to its full potential. There is a major gap in the availability of the extension agents for the farmers. It is here that the private sector can come forward and plug in the gap.
