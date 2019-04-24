Long Term Strategy Needed To Reduce Vulnerability Of India's Farming Community

needs to develop long-term strategy to reduce vulnerability of farming community, noted A K Singh, (Agricultural Extension), (ICAR) in a latest speech. He highlighted the need to have a long-term strategy that would reduce the vulnerability of the farming community and accelerate development. Speaking at the 'National Conference on Extension' organized by FICCI, Singh said that public and private sector should come together to facilitate the adoption of efficient system for a robust agricultural growth.

He also highlighted the need for a focused and strategically designed policy reforms that would increase the outreach for agents to large number of agriculture population. Although (PPP) models do exist in agri extension, Singh opined that PPP can still be explored to its full potential. There is a major gap in the availability of the agents for the farmers. It is here that the private sector can come forward and plug in the gap.

