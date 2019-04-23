Digital Infrastructure To Play Major Role In Reviving Indian Economy

of Technologies, said yesterday that India's digital infrastructure will play a major role in reviving the economy, according to a latest update from (FICCI). Nilekani made these comments while addressing FICCI members at the Meeting on 'Digital and its Impact on Economy and Industry' in Bengaluru.

He said that the country has witnessed dramatic transformation through Aadhaar-based e-KYC and online payments, adding that India's digital data architecture will set the tone for business revival World over, data is becoming central to people and government. Data empowerment architecture in will benefit all segments of the economy, he said.

Nilekani noted that e-KYC has been revolutionary in making life simpler for people and now has the infrastructure to deal with direct benefits transfers (DBT) in any segment, adding that DBT can revive the power sector. He also said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) has increased the number of taxpayers.

