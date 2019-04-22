Domestic air passenger traffic rises mere 0.1% in March 2019

posts strong 18.9% growth in the passenger traffic to 54.41 lakh in March 2019

The air passenger traffic of domestic airlines has increased at slow pace of 0.1% to 115.96 lakh in March 2019 over 115.80 lakh in March 2018. Air Asia has posted strong 31.1% growth in the passenger traffic to 6.87 lakh, while gained share to 5.9% in March 2019. Trujet also posted strong 25.6% growth in the passenger traffic to 0.54 lakh, followed by 18.9% to 54.41 lakh and Vistara 10.9% to 4.90 lakh, Further, the passenger traffic of jumped 10.5% to 11.49 lakh and Spice Jet 7.3% to 15.81 lakh.

However, the passenger traffic of declined -69.2% to 5.37 lakh, Jet Lite -27.2% to 1.34 lakh and -2.2% to 15.19 lakh in March 2019 over March 2018.

The cumulative air passenger traffic of domestic airlines increased 4.9% to 354.53 lakh in January-March 2019 over 337.89 lakh in January-March 2018.

The was at 80.8%, 86.7%, Jet Lite 87.5%, Spice Jet 93.0%, 91.4%, 86.0%, Air Asia 87.5%, Vistara 86.8%, Trujet 73.2% and 53.8% in March 2019.

