Lowest bidder tag boosts Dilip Buildcon

Dilip Buildcon gained 1.06% to Rs 492.70 after the EPC company announced that it has been declared as lowest bidder on percentage rate for the tender floated by the IRCON International for an EPC project in Chhattisgarh.

The scope of project includes civil works including earthwork for railway formation, blanketing work, minor bridges, major bridges, track linking works (including supply of Ballast but excluding supply of Rails and Sleepers), station building and other service buildings including staff quarters, platform work including general electrical work for the section between Sendurgarh to Pendra Road in connection with the consecution of new BG Electrified double railway line for Chhattisgarh East West Rail Corridor from Gevra Road.

The bid project cost is Rs 654.97 crore and the project is to be completed in 30 months. The announcement was made before trading hours today, 4 February 2021.

Dilip Buildcon is engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

