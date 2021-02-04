Hero MotoCorp sets up vertical for Harley-Davidson business

Hero MotoCorp announced that the company has set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India.

The company has also commenced wholesale dispatches of Harley Davidson products to the dealers from January 18. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has on-boarded 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers in key geographies across the country.

Hero MotoCorp will also expand the service, parts and accessories business beyond the 11 cities currently covered by the newly appointed dealers, to a pan-India level through its extensive dealer network.

With customer-centricity and commitment to globally benchmarked sales and aftersales service as their focus, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to providing a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley Davidson customers in India, both the companies said in joint press release.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 February 2021. Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 2.78% to settle at Rs 3,384.40 yesterday.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

