LTI launches LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform

-
ALSO READ
Infosys helps South Florida Water Management District's migrate to SAP S/4HANA platform
HCL Tech, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Aarti Drugs in focus
TCS partners with Sodexo
Trident Brand Studio declared 'India's Best In-House Design Studio'
LTI inaugurates Innovation and Experience Theatre for Oracle Cloud at Mumbai
-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech launched its LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform at the 2022 SAP Sapphire conference. The LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform helps global organizations accelerate their transformation journeys with the RISEwith SAP solution and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The studio helps businesses realize the vision of an intelligent enterprise and enables them to amplify value from their digital core investments.
LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform powers digital transformation with ready-to-deploy industry leading digital apps, microservices and a migration cockpit.
It is a set of services and tools that can improve operations by automating business processes, making them smarter, easier to use, and more efficient by utilizing key components of SAP BTP like SAP HANA, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, AI, machine learning, enterprise integration APIs and the UX extensibility tools. As organizations advance toward their digital native operating model, it becomes paramount to have rapid digital innovations, connected to the digital core in a clean, composable architecture. LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform enables such innovation with a curated collection of design-thinking methods, engineering tools and prebuilt industry reference models.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU