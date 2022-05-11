LTI launches LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform

Larsen & Toubro Infotech launched its LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform at the 2022 SAP Sapphire conference. The LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform helps global organizations accelerate their transformation journeys with the RISEwith SAP solution and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The studio helps businesses realize the vision of an intelligent enterprise and enables them to amplify value from their digital core investments.

LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform powers digital transformation with ready-to-deploy industry leading digital apps, microservices and a migration cockpit.

It is a set of services and tools that can improve operations by automating business processes, making them smarter, easier to use, and more efficient by utilizing key components of SAP BTP like SAP HANA, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, AI, machine learning, enterprise integration APIs and the UX extensibility tools. As organizations advance toward their digital native operating model, it becomes paramount to have rapid digital innovations, connected to the digital core in a clean, composable architecture. LTI Innovation Studio for SAP Business Technology Platform enables such innovation with a curated collection of design-thinking methods, engineering tools and prebuilt industry reference models.

