Dr Reddy's partners with South-Korea based HK inno.N Corporation

For commercialization of Tegoprazan in India and six key emerging markets

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories today announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with South Korea-based HK inno.N Corporation (KOSDAQ: 195940), for the supply and commercialisation of HK inno.N Corporation's patented novel molecule Tegoprazan for gastrointestinal diseases in India and six key Emerging Markets.

Under this partnership, HK inno.N Corporation will be responsible for the manufacture and supply of Tegoprazan, while Dr. Reddy's will be responsible for local clinical development, registration, marketing and sales in the licensed territories. The agreement grants Dr. Reddy's the exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Tegoprazan under its own trademark in these markets for 10 years from the first commercial launch. HK inno.N Corporation will receive an upfront licensing fee, and will be eligible for potential regulatory milestone payments and royalties on net product sales.

