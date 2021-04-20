LTI ranks among Top 5 players for IT outsourcing in Nordic region

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has ranked among the top 5 players in the latest IT outsourcing study for the Nordic region by Whitelane Research and PA.

In Sweden, LTI ranked #1 on customer satisfaction parameter.

The industry-wide accolade reflects LTI's strong results across multiple KPIs, including Account Management Quality where LTI ranked the best, Business Understanding where LTI is among Top 3, and Cloud capabilities, where the company is among Top 5 performers in the region.

