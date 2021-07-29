LTI wins PTC Partner Network Award for transformation in manufacturing operations

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been named winner of the PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) Partner Network Awards in the category of Transformation in Manufacturing Operations. LTI also emerged as a finalist in two additional categories of Most Impact in Digital Transformation at Scale and Trailblazer/Innovation Project.

These awards recognize the contribution of outstanding partners in helping PTC customers achieve their digital transformation objectives.

LTI has served many enterprises by providing guidance from their experience and success with other digital transformations in the marketplace. LTI's expertise with architecture, product selection, solution design, and deployment helped lay the foundational elements needed to deliver transformation at scale.

